Hall, Kimberly AnnKimberly (Kimmie) Ann Hall, 49 years old of Orange, passed away on April 19, 2020. Born October 19, 1970, she was the loving daughter of Ruth Williams (Herman) of Orange and Russell Hall of Coventry. Kim was the beloved girlfriend of Gary Devlin of East Haven. She loved her animals and enjoyed going to concerts at Mohegan Sun. Kim will be missed by family and many friends. She was an inspiration to all who loved her and never let illness break her spirit. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven, CT on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Graveside service's to immediate follow at Orange Center Cemetery. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit