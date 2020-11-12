Beimler, Kimberly Anne
Kimberly Anne Beimler, aged 54, of Cheshire, CT passed away peacefully after a brief illness on November 9, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Kim was born in New Haven on July 3, 1966 to the late Denise Mears and William G. Beimler.
Kim is survived by her treasured daughter, Jessica (Alex) Ortiz and grandchildren Maximus and Ariah. She also leaves behind her loving partner of many years, Robert Peterson of Cheshire, her sister, Patricia (David) Taddei, her brother, John Beimler. She was predeceased in death, just four short months ago, by her brother William(Heather)Beimler. Kim is also survived by her treasured nieces and nephews: David (Kelsey), Michael (Lauren), Amber, Zachary, Jeremy, Emily and Shayla, as well as her great nieces and nephews Gage, Iris and Darryl. Nothing was more important to Kim than being a loving and dedicated mom, who then cherished her next role in life as MeMa to Max and Ariah (aka Peachy), spending as much quality time with them as she possibly could. Her devotion to them was boundless, and no one could possibly love them more. Kim was a warm and generous soul who touched the lives of all who knew and loved her, and her life was a living example of that love. Kimberly leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories for us to treasure.
Private funeral services and burial will be held in All Saints Cemetery North Haven. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
