Sawyer, Kimberly Bellemore
In New Haven, April 30, 2019, Kimberly Bellemore Sawyer, 54, of Guilford. Loving mother of Rachael Sawyer of Guilford, sister of Lawrence "Butch" Bellemore, Jr. of Hamden, Nancy Mathewson of Hamden and Tammy DiSanti of Naugatuck. Kimberly was born in New Haven April 24, 1965, daughter of the late Lawrence and Mae Mangler Bellemore. She worked for Yale New Haven Hospital as a financial clearance specialist. Kim loved Vermont, water and snow skiing and baking. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02231-7005. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2019