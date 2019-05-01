New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Sawyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Bellemore Sawyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kimberly Bellemore Sawyer Obituary
Sawyer, Kimberly Bellemore
In New Haven, April 30, 2019, Kimberly Bellemore Sawyer, 54, of Guilford. Loving mother of Rachael Sawyer of Guilford, sister of Lawrence "Butch" Bellemore, Jr. of Hamden, Nancy Mathewson of Hamden and Tammy DiSanti of Naugatuck. Kimberly was born in New Haven April 24, 1965, daughter of the late Lawrence and Mae Mangler Bellemore. She worked for Yale New Haven Hospital as a financial clearance specialist. Kim loved Vermont, water and snow skiing and baking. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02231-7005. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
Download Now