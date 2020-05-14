King D. Morrison
Morrison, Jr., Bishop King D.
Bishop K.D. Morrison, 88, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Bishop Morrison was born March 28, 1932 in Lumberton, NC. He was educated in the school system of St. Paul County, NC where he attended high school. He met and married the love of his life, Laverne McQueen, in high school. They eloped as senior high school students in 1952. They were married for 64 years and to this union 4 children were born: Glenn, Deborah, Michael and Wayne. He was employed by the New Haven Register for 45 years. He worked in Security for 20 years at Stop & Shop and the New Haven Transit system for North Haven School board. Bishop Morrison, a Founding Pastor, shepherded the Church of God of Prophecy in New Haven, CT for 50 years. He retired in 1997 and remained active and supportive of the ministry until his death. He will be remembered for his love of the Lord, nurturing care of his family and service to humanity. He had a dynamic respect for the exposition of the Word of God, and his labor of love in the Lord. His wife, Missionary LaVerne McQueen Morrison preceded him in death in June 2015. He was also preceded in death by his son, Glenn and daughter, Deborah. He leaves to celebrate his life, 2 sons, Minister Michael Morrison and Wayne Morrison; 17 grandchildren, Mona, Ashley, Wayne Jr, Tamerick, Derell, Glenn Jr, Kim, Jaime, Tyjuan, Maxwell, Marquis, Michelle, Mya, Mareka, Tamika, Alisha, and Easter; 35 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends, including the Higher Praise Cathedral Church of God of Prophecy family, New Haven, CT; and the national and international church community, and all whose lives have been blessed because he lived.
Viewing will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. A maximum of 3 (three) people will be allowed entrance into the building at one time. Graveside Service will follow at 10:30 am at Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Ave., Hamden, CT. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com



Published in The New Haven Register on May 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
