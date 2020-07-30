Bjork, Klas H.
Klas Hemming Bjork of Branford, CT passed away peacefully at home on July 29, 2020 following his battle with dementia. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy Larson Bjork. Klas was born on August 24, 1937, son of Hemming and Celia Bjork. Shortly after his birth, he moved to the Swedish-speaking part of Finland before returning to Branford, CT at age 9. He was a member of the Branford High School class of 1956 and went on to attend Franklin Technical College and the University of New Haven where he received a degree in Electrical Engineering. Klas worked in the Electronics Lab at Avco Lycoming in Stratford for over 35 years. He was an active, lifelong member of Tabor Lutheran Church in Branford and also served as the Superintendent of Tabor Cemetery for many years. He was the former Vice President of the Swedish Aid Society and an officer for the Order of Runeberg, Lodge 205 of New Haven. He loved the outdoors - whether skiing in Vermont, going to the beach in Rhode Island, or enjoying the mountains and lakes of New Hampshire. Above all else, Klas was a family man first. He took great pride in supporting his children and grandchildren in everything they did. He attended countless basketball and field hockey games, cross country meets and track meets, and concerts and musicals. No matter the activity or place, he was always there to support each and every one of them. Beyond family, Klas stayed active by regularly exercising at Planet Fitness in Branford, where he had a wonderful group of close friends. He also loved watching and cheering for the UConn Huskies men's and women's basketball teams. Klas was predeceased by his parents, Hemming and Celia Bjork, and by his brother Lloyd Roth. Besides his wife Dorothy, he leaves behind his children, Donna Connell (Timothy) of Branford, and Ken Bjork (Christine) of Branford, and his grandchildren, Austin and Ryan Connell and Kiersten and Christian Bjork. A special thanks to his wonderful caregivers Cecille Howard and June Lewis.
Visiting hours are Friday, July 31st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. All social distancing guidelines are in effect. An outdoor service will be held on Saturday, August 1st at 11 a.m. at Tabor Lutheran Church in Branford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Tabor Lutheran Church, 45 Tabor Drive in Branford or Tabor Cemetery, 58 Ark Road in Branford. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com
.