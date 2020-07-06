Sondergaard, Knud Kenneth "Ken"
Knud "Ken" Sondergaard of Guilford, formerly of Branford, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Guilford House. He was the husband of the late Shirley Kanoff Sondergaard. Ken was born in York, PA December 26, 1932, son of the late Knud and Katherine Sorensen Sondergaard. He was a U. S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. Ken was a New Haven Firefighter for over 20 years, achieving the rank of Lieutenant when he retired. He was a member of Tabor Lutheran Church in Branford. Ken is survived by his sisters-in-law, Judy Kanoff of Orange and Marcia Sondergaard of FL; his niece Lisa (Brian) Sabia of Wallingford, his nephews, Robert (Beth) Sondergaard of North Windham and Robert (Kimberly) Kanoff of Milford; and his longtime companion, Doris Gargone of Branford. He was predeceased by his brother Henry Sondergaard.
Friends are invited to a funeral service Thursday morning at 11:00 in the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, with visitation prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Social distancing guidelines are in effect. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com
