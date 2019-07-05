New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish at St. Rita Church
1620 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT
View Map
Kristine Minnocci Obituary
Minnocci, Kristine
Kristine Louise Minnocci, 55, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Marco Minnocci. Kristine was born in Franklin, Massachusetts on September 25, 1963 and was the daughter of the late William and Marge Ryan Deegan. She obtained a bachelor's degree from Southern Connecticut State University in education. She enjoyed a successful professional career as the Food Director for Sodexo. Kristine celebrated her Irish heritage, enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She loved to sit out at night with her husband and always put others before herself. Kristine was a member of American Cocker Spaniel Association and a mother to two herself, Abby and Izzy. Mother of Marco Minnocci. Sister of Kim (Bruce) Hall, Kelly (Steve) Peraino, Kathy (Joe) Petrella, Karen (Mike) Ercole, William Deegan, John (Hilary) Deegan.
The visiting hours will be Sunday from 3 to 6 pm at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Divine Mercy Parish at St. Rita Church, 1620 Whitney Avenue, Hamden at 10:00. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 6, 2019
