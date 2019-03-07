Home

Kristofor Johnson passed away March 1, 2019. He was born March 27, 1975 in Bridgeport, CT.
He is survived by his parents, Eric Johnson and Kristin Pawlitz; sisters, Britta Johnson and Karen E. Johnson and her children, Svea and Eric, and step-parents, Karen A. Johnson and Donald Pawlitz. He was a long time Branford, CT resident.
For complete online "service" update and condolences to the family, please visitwww.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 7, 2019
