1/
Kristy D. Janus
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kristy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janus, Kristy D.
Kristy D. Janus, 64, of Milford, CT, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a long illness.
Born in Meriden, CT, August 8, 1955, she was the daughter of Edward T. Janus Jr. and the late Evelyn (Levinson) Janus. Kristy was an athlete at Lyman Hall High School, excelling at basketball and field hockey. Following in the footsteps of her mother, Kristy graduated from Hartford Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse at Gaylord Hospital and Woodmere Rehabilitation Hospital before spending nineteen years as a staff nurse and supervisor at Milford Health Care Center. Kristy loved her career and took great pride in her work. She believed strongly in the rights of her patients and supported them and their families with great compassion in their time of need. She was remembered by her patients' families, coworkers and friends as someone with a "heart of gold." Prior to the onset of her illness, Kristy enjoyed traveling to the Cape with her friends and taking her grandmother Helen to the dog track and the casinos at Foxwoods and Atlantic City. She loved spending time with her nephews Ryan and Zach, playing mini-golf, arcade games, going to the movies and swimming. Those who knew her best knew her kindness and generosity could be unbounded.
Along with her nursing career, Kristy's other passion was her animals. Her dogs (and later cat) were her constant companions and she was totally devoted to them, as they were to her.
In addition to her father Edward, Kristy is survived by her brother Edward Janus III and his wife Debbie of Stonington and Fort Lauderdale FL, sister Susan Coughlin and her husband Kevin of Reading, MA. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Shelbie Atwater and her husband Jason, Daniel Janus and his wife Gillian, Corey Janus, Ryan Coughlin and his wife Samantha and Zachary Coughlin, great-nieces Colby and Carson Atwater, Cameron Janus and great-nephews Cooper Janus and Jacob Coughlin. She will be greatly missed by her beloved dog Maddie and her cat Lacy.
In honor of her love for all things furry, donations in Kristy's name can be made to the ASPCA at ASPCA.org or by phone at 800-628-0028.
Due to COVID 19 Interment at In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford will be private. A celebration of Kristy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.
www.wallingfordfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved