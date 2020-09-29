1/1
Krystyna Dziuba
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Krystyna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dziuba, Krystyna
Krystyna Dziuba, age 77 of Ansonia entered into rest on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. She was born on July 31, 1943 daughter of the late Andrzej and Anna (Agustyn) Dziuba. She was a Certified Nurses Assistant for Family Care for many years until her retirement. Krystyna was very active in the community and Assumption Church. She was genuine and a caring person. Krystyna would help anyone in need. She was survived by her close family friend John Millo and Kelly Oldfield-Reyes and her husband Edgardo and their children Jaylen, Olivia and Grace. Krystyna was also survived by her sisters and nieces in Poland and several friends. A walk-through visitation for friends will be held on Thursday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. Friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Assumption Church, 61 N Cliff St., Ansonia. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Assumption Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved