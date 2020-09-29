Dziuba, Krystyna
Krystyna Dziuba, age 77 of Ansonia entered into rest on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. She was born on July 31, 1943 daughter of the late Andrzej and Anna (Agustyn) Dziuba. She was a Certified Nurses Assistant for Family Care for many years until her retirement. Krystyna was very active in the community and Assumption Church. She was genuine and a caring person. Krystyna would help anyone in need. She was survived by her close family friend John Millo and Kelly Oldfield-Reyes and her husband Edgardo and their children Jaylen, Olivia and Grace. Krystyna was also survived by her sisters and nieces in Poland and several friends. A walk-through visitation for friends will be held on Thursday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. Friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Assumption Church, 61 N Cliff St., Ansonia. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com
