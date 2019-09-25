|
|
Waclawiak, Krystyna E.
Krystyna Waclawiak, 69, of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, and Pine Orchard, CT, passed away on September 22, 2019 after a long battle with breast cancer, which had plagued her since 1991. Krystyna was born on April 23, 1950 in the small village of Bedon, Poland to the late Wladyslaw and Genowefa Niedzielski. She is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Marek Waclawiak, and her daughters Dominika Best, 44, and Karolina Waclawiak, 39, of Los Angeles, CA, and son Mark Waclawiak, 29, of Branford, CT, along with son-in-law Dave Best and granddaughter, Iza Best, 4, of Los Angeles, CA.
Krystyna graduated from Lódz University of Technology with a Masters of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1975, later received her PE in Electrical Engineering from the State of Connecticut, and went on to run her own consulting firm, KW Engineering, for nearly two decades.
Krystyna led a remarkable life. She and her husband Marek escaped Communist Poland in 1981 with their two small daughters Dominika and Karolina. They sought political asylum in Austria, where they were placed in the Traiskirchen Refugee Camp just outside of Vienna. President Ronald Reagan and Congress approved a few thousand additional refugees from Central Europe to immigrate to the US at the same time and after lengthy interviews, the Waclawiaks were accepted as one of the lucky few. A fierce Catholic, Krystyna spent her childhood praying to St. Anthony, and the family's kismet led them to be sponsored by St. Thomas More Catholic Church in San Antonio, Texas. After five years in San Antonio, the family moved to Madison, CT, and eventually to Pine Orchard, where Krystyna could be close to the seaside she adored.
A member of the Pine Orchard Yacht & Country Club, Krystyna was an avid golfer and tennis player who loved competition and collecting trophies with her husband Marek. She had a wicked sense of humor, was a powerhouse in her field, and loved her children and granddaughter Iza immensely. She will be greatly missed by those she left behind and will be remembered for her fierce spirit, which kept her alive for 28 years after her metastatic breast cancer diagnosis and allowed her to see her children grow up.
There will be two services:
The Branford Funeral Mass will be on Friday, September 27 at 9:30 A.M. at St. Therese Church, 105 Leetes Island Rd., Branford, CT 06405.
The Horseshoe Bay, Texas Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, October 3 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 201 Dalton Cir, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in Krystyna's name. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 26, 2019