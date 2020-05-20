Luczynskyj, Krystyna
Krystyna Luczynskyj, 94, of Branford passed away peacefully May 16, 2020 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Ivan Luczynskyj. Krystyna was born in Poland on May 18, 1925 a daughter of the late Jozef and Wiktoria Florek Bak. She had been employed for many years as a custodian for Yale University before retiring. Loving mother of Stanislaw Zielinski and his wife Ewa, Krzysztof Zielinski and his wife Anna and the late Jozef Zielinski. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A private Graveside Service was held with Krystyna's family. A Memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. was in care of her arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online for Mrs. Luczynskyj at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
Krystyna Luczynskyj, 94, of Branford passed away peacefully May 16, 2020 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Ivan Luczynskyj. Krystyna was born in Poland on May 18, 1925 a daughter of the late Jozef and Wiktoria Florek Bak. She had been employed for many years as a custodian for Yale University before retiring. Loving mother of Stanislaw Zielinski and his wife Ewa, Krzysztof Zielinski and his wife Anna and the late Jozef Zielinski. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A private Graveside Service was held with Krystyna's family. A Memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. was in care of her arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online for Mrs. Luczynskyj at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 20, 2020.