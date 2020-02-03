|
Schierholz, Kurt Matthew
Kurt Matthew Schierholz, 66 years old of East Haven, passed suddenly on January 23, 2020 at his home. Beloved father, brother, and uncle. Predeceased by his mother Dolores Scavone Schierholz (2018), father Edward Schierholz (1999), and his son's mother Kathleen Daur (1993). He was a proud graduate of Notre Dame High School in West Haven and attended American International College in Massachusetts. At Notre Dame, he was an All-State pitcher and quarterback and Athlete of the Year 1970-1971. The teams he quarterbacked there went a combined 19-1-1 and he was the MVP of the Thanksgiving Day Green Bowl game both his junior and senior years. Another later source of pride and joy was his lone foray into coaching when in 1978 he piloted the St. Vincent de Paul baseball team to a perfect 14-0 record; winning the local, state, and New England championships. He worked in sales for many years but for the last decade was primary caregiver for his life partner Lola Crawford. A single father since his son was 18 months old, he had great patience with young children which served him well in his role as number one "manny" for his family. He had a big heart and an inquisitive mind that thirsted for knowledge in all areas. Loved by all who knew him, he was a humanitarian without prejudices, was always willing to help you if he could, and like his dad he loved his New York Mets and New York Giants. He is survived by his loving son Kristopher Daur-Schierholz; sisters Frederika Johnson and Jennifer Bright (Thomas); brothers Eric Schierholz (Margaret) and Adam Schierholz (Lisa); niece Michelle Perez (Michael); nephews Robert Bright and James Bright; and grandnephew - the one and only - Jaxson Perez.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning at 11:00 in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. There will be NO CALLING HOURS. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be sent in his name to: Notre Dame High School of West Haven, The Fund for Notre Dame, One Notre Dame Way, West Haven, CT 06516 or online at https://www.notredamehs.com/supportnd/online-giving. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven. Sign Kurt's guest book online at
