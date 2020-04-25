|
|
Wetmore, Kyle G.
Kyle G. Wetmore, of Branford, died Friday April 24, 2020 at the Hospital of St. Raphael Campus at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Jennifer Soules Wetmore. Kyle was born in New Haven October 18, 1976, a son of Kenneth Wetmore of Deland, FL and Nadine Richardson Cicarella of Bath, NH. He worked as a cook at John and Maria's Restaurant in Foxon, and prior to that he was at Su Casa restaurant in Branford for many years. He was an avid football fan both of the New York Giants and of Branford Football, where he was an active member of the Gridiron Club. Besides his wife and parents, Kyle is survived by his son Tyler Wetmore of Branford; his step-mother Dolores Wetmore of Deland; his step-father Jim Cicarella of Bath; his brother Kenneth (Heather) Wetmore of New Hampshire; his step-brothers, Randy (Annmarie) Zemke of Minnesota and Robert Zemke; his mother-in-law, Patricia Bashta of Branford; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private at this time. A public memorial service will be scheduled when the pandemic restrictions are lifted. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020