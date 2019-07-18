Home

Lahcen Alouah, 71, of New Haven, CT departed this life on July 11, 2019 surrounded by family at home. He was born in Ourrika, Morocco on March 14, 1948 to the late Mohammed Alouah and Aicha Zidane. He immigrated to the USA in 1981 to start a new life with his wife and daughter. He leaves behind his wife Lucille (Ferraro) Alouah and beloved daughter Aicha Alouah (Amer Barakat), two grandsons and three step-grandchildren. He was the owner of Casablanca Boutique and Tailoring for many years and was the co-owner of Kasbah Garden Restaurant with his dear, loyal friend, Jamal Moumen. He also leaves behind many beloved relatives and friends in Morocco. Memorial Service to honor him will be held at his home at 266 Alden Avenue, New Haven, CT on Saturday, July 20 from 1:00 p.m. on.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 19, 2019
