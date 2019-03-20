New Haven Register Obituaries
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Ebenezer Chapel
50 Dwight St.
New Haven, CT
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Ebenezer Chapel
50 Dwight St.
New Haven, CT
Miles, Lambert S.
Lambert S. Miles, 81, of New Haven, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was born in Kingston, Jamaica to the late Stafford and Eugenie Bryan Miles on February 12, 1938. He retired as a machine operator with Sandvik with over 30 years of dedicated service. Lambert leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife, Pearl Miles; son, Kevin (Sarah) Miles; daughters, Grace (Louis) Stevens, Marcia (David) Willis, Rosemarie (Walter) Oliver, Karen (Lem) Sheffield, Joy (Labeen) McTaggart, and Donna Simpson; brother, Stafford (Neva) Miles, Jr.; sisters, Sylvia Miles, Shirley Kelley, and Erica (Alfred) Lampkin; and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers, Ruddy Miles, Carlton Miles, and Lloyd Miles; and sisters, Theresa Blair and Norma Madden.
A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Ebenezer Chapel, 50 Dwight St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Saturday at the church from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Miles family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2019
