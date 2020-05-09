Master, LaRoy
LaRoy W. Master, 80, of Mystic, CT, formerly of Orange, CT, passed away on May 6, 2020. He was the son of the late Howard and Clara (Hoffman) Master. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Jocelyn Master, as well as his daughter Susan O'Neill; son-in-law Stephen O'Neill; grandson John O'Neill; and brother Richard Master. LaRoy was originally from Allentown, PA, had a long career in finance and accounting, and loved cars, woodworking, and especially his family. Private funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association or to the Connecticut Food Bank.
LaRoy W. Master, 80, of Mystic, CT, formerly of Orange, CT, passed away on May 6, 2020. He was the son of the late Howard and Clara (Hoffman) Master. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Jocelyn Master, as well as his daughter Susan O'Neill; son-in-law Stephen O'Neill; grandson John O'Neill; and brother Richard Master. LaRoy was originally from Allentown, PA, had a long career in finance and accounting, and loved cars, woodworking, and especially his family. Private funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association or to the Connecticut Food Bank.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.