Larry Deleo Jr.
DELEO, LARRY JR.
Larry DeLeo, Jr., 82, of Hamden passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael campus. He was the beloved husband of 42 years to Patricia Simone DeLeo. Larry was born in New Haven on January 28, 1938 and was the son of the late Orlando Larry DeLeo, Sr and Marie Ann Fresolone DeLeo. He had worked for the Jewish Home of the Aging until his retirement. Larry loved music and was a renowned drummer having play in Florida and many different venues in Connecticut. Besides his wife he leaves one sister.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Avenue, Hamden on Saturday morning, Nov. 21st at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following the mass in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. (masks and social distancing always required for all services) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
NOV
21
Committal
St. Lawrence Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
