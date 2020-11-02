Narcisse, Larry
Larry Narcisse passed away suddenly at home on October 29, 2020. Larry was born February 26, 1940, in New Iberia, Louisiana, the son of the late Ceasar Narcisse and Eunice Narcisse. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Marilyn Perkins-Narcisse, son Tyrese Narcisse of New Haven, daughter Lisa Henderson (Miguel Roman) of Hamden, five brothers, two sisters, five grandchildren along with a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will take place on Wed., Nov. 4, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven. A graveside service with military honors will be held at State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown on Mon., Nov. 9, 2020. Services entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net