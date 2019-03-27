New Haven Register Obituaries
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Latifah Wali Obituary
Wali, Latifah
Latifah Wali was called to her forever home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. We have been very fortunate and blessed to have her in our lives. She was born on August 19, 1977 to Abdur R. Wali Sr. and Jamilah Wali in New Haven, CT. Jamilah was predeceased by her father Abdur R. Wali Sr; siblings, Calvin Wali, Robyn Dysart, and Jamilah Wali. She is survived by her son Israel Williams; mother, Jamilah Wali; siblings, Abdur R. Wali Jr. (Tamisha), Chaunte M. Walker, Shamilah Wali, Amin Wali (Surraya), Kadeem Wali (Kerry), Kareem Wali (April), Rahsohn Wali (Taheera), Rasheedah Wali, Wajeedah Thompson (Aaron), Saniyyah Williams (Jason), Antoinette Ellington, Jamilah Wali, Aesha Langley (Nomandi), and Karima Sims (Edward); along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, god-children, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Wali family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 27, 2019
