Anderson , Laura

Laura Anderson of East Haven, died on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her home, just four days after her 99th birthday. She was the wife of the late Raymond Anderson. She was born in New Haven on February 13, 1920 to the late Michael and Rose Massari LaBate. She received her BA and MA at Albertus Magnus College. Laura worked for the Yale Library in the Rare Books Section for 29 years until retiring in 1980. She is survived by a nephew Michael Primicerio of Hamden, a niece Dona Tatta-Primicerio of Northford, a great-nephew, Dana Tatta, two great-nieces Kristy Emmerich and Korrie Primicerio and three great-great-nephews and a great-great-niece. She also leaves a dear friend, Tamara Brereton. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Rose Primicerio and Mary Labate.

Funeral will leave the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708, Thursday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish of St. Vincent dePaul Church, Taylor Ave., East Haven. Burial services will be private. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 prior to the mass. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Laura's memorial page and sign her guest book. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 20, 2019