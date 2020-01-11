|
Carolla, Laura Ann
Laura Ann DeNardis Carolla, 74 of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Branford, CT, formerly of Northford, CT died suddenly Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital from injuries sustained in an automobile accident earlier that day. She was the beloved wife of thirty six years to the late Nicholas J. Carolla. Laura was born in New Haven on November 24, 1945, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Papale DeNardis, and had resided in Northford for more than forty years before splitting time between Fort Lauderdale and Branford for the past thirteen years. She was a realtor for the past forty three years for the former Beazley Co., and Prudential Realty, now Berkshire Hathaway of Hamden. She also had her broker's license, and over her illustrious career received numerous awards and designations. Laura loved children, and prior to her career in real estate, cared for many children in her home. She is survived by her daughter Victoria Tata, son-in-law Dominic Tata and her two grandchildren Gianna Nicole Tata and Dominic Nicholas Tata of North Haven, her companion Mark J. Parisi of Branford, four brothers Peter (Linda) DeNardis of Dryden, MI, John (Nadica) DeNardis of Croatia, Mark DeNardis of Iowa City, IA and Timothy DeNardis of Naples, FL, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Josephine and Frank Mello of Naples, FL, and several loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Nicholas A. Carolla, a brother Joseph DeNardis and her sister-in-law Karen DeNardis. Laura's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, January 14th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. Her funeral procession will leave from the funeral home on Wednesday, January 15th at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish, St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Ave., North Haven. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions in Laura's name may be sent to the in Connecticut, 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 12, 2020