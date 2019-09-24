|
|
Bialobrzeski, Laura
Laura (Grabarek) Bialobrezeski, 91, a native of New Haven, CT and resident of Northampton, Ma departed peacefully on September 19, 2019. She was predeceased in death by her husband, Thaddeus Bialobrzeski, and her 5 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by her 3 children, her 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. A Calling Hour will be held at the Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley, MA starting at 9 a.m. on October 4th, followed by a Mass at the Church at 10 am. Burial at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven, CT will be at the convenience of the family. Czelusniak Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 26, 2019