Keenan Funeral Home
330 Notch Hill Road
North Branford, CT 06471
(203) 481-3217
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Laura E. LaMarche


1952 - 2019
Laura E. LaMarche Obituary
LaMarche, Laura E.
Laura E. Depino LaMarche, age 66, of North Branford, passed away peacefully at CT Hospice on October 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Gerald LaMarche. Laura was born in New Haven on December 24, 1952 to the late Fred and Julia Valente Hanke. Laura worked as a Medical Assistant for 33 years at Guilford Medical Group. Laura and her husband Gerry loved to travel, boating and the water. She was a beautiful woman inside and out. She will be sadly missed. Besides her husband of 24 years, she is survived by her three children, James Depino Jr. of North Branford, Daniel Depino of East Haven and Michael Depino of North Branford, one brother Jeffrey Hanke of FL and one sister, Wendy (Edward) Guadagno of Guilford. She was predeceased by her brother Fred Hanke. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 25, 2019
