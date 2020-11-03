Fitzpatrick, Laura
Laura A. Fitzpatrick, age 59, of West Haven passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 31, 2020. Born in Waterbury to the late John Santamaria and Joan Hotchkiss Santamaria, Laura was the loving wife of James Fitzpatrick Sr. for over 36 years. She is survived by her children, Ryan (Joshua Stewart) Fitzpatrick of Texas, Jim (Jessica) Fitzpatrick, and Carlin Fitzpatrick all of West Haven; her grandchildren, Cailynn Claudio, Connor, and Haley Fitzpatrick; and her brother and sisters, Annette Rice, John (Liz) Santamaria all of Wallingford, Sandie Tremblay of Meriden and Diane Hamilton of West Haven. For many years Laura was a group home manager for Marrakech Inc. and devoted her life to championing for those who couldn't champion themselves. Known to all as the neighborhood mom, best friend, and confidant, "Auntie Wawa" was best known for her love of animals, creating magic in the kitchen, her sense of humor, and her infectious laughter, but her most enduring trait was the ability to make you feel like you were the center of her universe. Laura's family would like to extend immeasurable gratitude to Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford and Yale-New Haven Hospital for taking care of their "delicate flower".
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday in Our Lady of Victory Church, 300 Capt. Thomas Blvd., West Haven at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Donations can be made to Gaylord Hospital in memory of Laura Fitzpatrick at gaylord.org/Giving/Ways-to-Give/Donate-Now
. To share memories and leave online condolences, please visit our website atwww.westhavenfuneral.com