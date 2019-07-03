Elliott, Laura Lee

Laura Lee Elliott, 67, of Meriden, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Portsmith, Virginia on December 2, 1951 and was the daughter of the late Carlton and Cecilia Colomonico Elliott. Laura had worked in the insurance industry her entire career and was a Project Manager for UTC Aerospace Systems at the time of her illness. Always on the go, Laura loved to go to the beach, travel, going to the theatre and concerts, and was a lover of animals, especially her dogs Kitchie and Alf. Sister of Karen Tammaro (Daniel, Jr.) of Cheshire and Robert Elliott (Cherie) of Wallingford. Aunt of Danielle McCauley (Curtis) of Cheshire and David Elliott of Manchester, New Hampshire. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends and neighbors.

The visiting hours will be from 9:00 to 11:00 on Saturday morning in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven. Her funeral procession will leave at 11:15. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 4, 2019