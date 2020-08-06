1/1
Laura R. Williams, 60, passed away on August 4, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. Laura was born in North Branford on October 24, 1959 and spent most of her life there. She graduated from North Branford High School in 1977. She worked for several years at Southern New England Telephone as an administrative assistant and also attended and graduated from the Connecticut Culinary Institute to pursue her love of cooking. Laura loved animals, having many dogs and cats when she was younger, then taking care of her birds, Sweet Pea and Peaches. She was a gentle soul who loved to help others, at one time volunteering at the Branford Orchard House. Laura was predeceased by her father, Andrew Criscuolo, mother Janet (Behnke) Criscuolo and brother Robert A. Criscuolo. She is survived by her sister-in-law Sharon (Firth) Criscuolo, nephews, Robert K. Criscuolo (Diane) and Keith A. Criscuolo and aunts, Julie Melillo of East Haven and Alice Behnke of South Carolina; as well as many cousins and great grandnieces. She also leaves childhood friend, Lois (Giaquinto) Fox who remained in contact with her throughout her life. Special thanks to the staff at Branford Hospice for the compassionate care given to Laura while she was there. Visiting hours will be held at the Kennan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Rd., North Branford, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private. To leave an online tribute or condolence, please visit,
www.keenanfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kennan Funeral Home
