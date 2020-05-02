Moore, Laura S.
Laura Stella Dymarczyk Moore of North Haven died peacefully at Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 95 years old, just 20 days shy of her 96th birthday. Laura was the wife of the late William J. Moore, who was the love of her life. She was born on May 20, 1924 in New Haven, daughter of the late Stanley and Mary Dzruda Dymarczyk. She worked for Pratt & Whitney North Haven for over 25 years. Laura was very passionate about her love for her family and friends and was loved by all, many whom affectionally called her Aunt Dolly. She found pleasure in caring for her family and loved them all unconditionally. All will remember her famous homemade ice tea, home cooked meals, love of dancing, parties and her care packages. It brought her great joy to selflessly help everyone and she was so very proud of her family. She felt so fortunate and blessed to have the opportunity to see her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always said goodbye with the words "Love you all my heart." Laura is the loving mother of Valerie Rawling of North Haven with whom she resided the last ten years and Stanley (Diane) Moore of Branford. She was the beloved grandmother of Valerie (Ed) Pierpont and Darlene (Kevin) Plummer of North Haven, Bryan (Nicole) Moore of Redding and Tyler Moore of Branford. Laura was the loving great-grandmother of Marissa and Michael Pierpont, and Brooke Plummer of North Haven and Nashlyn Moore of Redding. She was predeceased by her beloved son, William Moore Jr., siblings, Stella Adinolfi, Mary Huzar, Alice Corcoran, Alec, Benny and Stanley Dymarczyk.
Due to the national health crisis, burial will be private and have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Laura's family would like to thank her Masonicare caregivers and the Hospice staff for their loving care and compassion in Laura's final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Masonic Charity Foundation of Connecticut, 74 Cheshire Road, Wallingford CT 06492, www.masoniccare.org.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2020.