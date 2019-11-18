|
Vasu, Laura
On Sunday, November 17, 2019, Laura F. Vasu, beloved wife and mother of three daughters, passed away peacefully, at home, after a three years battle with cancer. After 53 years of marriage, she is survived by her husband, George A. Vasu, their three daughters, Ileana Vasu, Mary Vasu, and Laura Vasu, and also by a brother, Luca Ionescu, who lives in Romania. She was predeceased in death by her brother Radu Ionescu. Laura F. Vasu was born at September 15, 1939 in Cluj, Romania, daughter of Aristide Ionescu and Ileana Ionescu. In her younger years, she worked in Physical Chemistry, together with her husband. After retirement, she enjoyed taking walks, knitting, gardening and being with her family. Laura was a sincere, loving, and devoted person; she was always a giver, and we, her husband and daughters, are humbled by her devoted support to all of us. Her kind and loving nature will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 129 Edwards St., New Haven at 9:30am. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Wake will be held on Wednesday Evening from 4-6pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your preferred charity. Condolences may be expressed at Hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 19, 2019