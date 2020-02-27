|
Wrzesinski, Laura (Blake)
Laura (Blake) Wrzesinski, 85, of East Haven, passed away February 25, 2020 at Branford Hills after fighting Alzheimer's for many years. She was born October 9, 1934 in New Haven to Robert and Cecil (House) Blake. Laura is survived by her loving daughter, Susan Dowd of Branford and four grandchildren, Tyler Wilson, Ronald J. Toothe, Michael Dowd Jr. (Amanda) and Stephen Dowd along with two great-grandchildren, Michael Dowd III and Penelope Dowd. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald Wrzesinski (2011), daughter, Margaret "Maggie" Wilson (2015), granddaughter, Lauren Toothe (2017) and six, siblings, Louise Tyler, Lucille Martocci, Dorothy Smith, Theodore Blake, Arlise Blake and Henry Blake.
Laura graduated from Milford H.S. in 1952 and then went on to nursing school and started her career. She liked all aspects of being a nurse but working at Branford Hospice for 15 years was her passion. She also enjoyed decorating, working in the garden and spending time with her grandkids. She will be missed by all.
Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven with Committal to follow at All Saints Cemetery. Funeral services are under the care and direction of the Clancy-Palumbo (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2020