Billings, Laurel
Laurel R. Billings, of Guilford passed away peacefully January 30, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital with her life partner Richard Romao by her side. Born in California on March 29, 1943 daughter of the late Berhens and Helen Veitch Rossberg, Laurel was an English teacher at Wilbur Cross High School for 39 years (1966-2005). She loved her job. It was a vocational calling. It was in fact, the focus of her life for those 39 years. Upon her retirement, Laurel became an avid bridge player playing up to five days a week. She especially enjoyed bridge with her friends at the Guilford Community Center. She was forever grateful to Harry Rugg for his time and effort to teach her the game. Laurel spent her free time at home. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed mysteries. She looked forward to her weekly scrabble game with her friend and neighbor Judy McGrath. Besides her life partner Richard, she is survived by her brother Behrens Rossberg Jr.; cousins Brenda (Thomas) Coffey, Candy (Jay) Piacenza and Georgianna Demir, Michael (Kathy) Hamilton, James Hamilton, and Richard, Donald and Laura Elrick; and nieces and nephews Thomas and Tyler Coffey, Tara Miller, Amy Guzzi, Adam Piacenza, and Erik and Kristen Rossberg; and dear friend Evertt Hart. Laurel was a free spirit rising above the sea of political correctness. You always took a chance when you asked Laurel a question. The sun blinked when Laurel died, and the universe lost a ray of sunshine. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Laurel's family would like to thank the staff of YNHH 6-1 Surgical ICU for the compassionate care they provided Laurel during her illness. At Laurel's request, services were held privately. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Laurel's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 5, 2020