Lauren Nailor
1956 - 2020
Nailor, Lauren
Lauren Nailor, 63, of West Haven, passed away unexpectedly on July 8, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born August 31, 1956 to William Zukoff and Helen (Horbich) Zukoff Tracey. Lauren is survived by her husband, John "Jack" Nailor, a daughter, Nicole Tornberg (Brian) of Meriden and two grandchildren, Madison and Emily Tornberg. Lauren is also survived by siblings: Patricia Muir (David) of East Haven, Linda Konopka (widow of Kenneth Konopka) of Clinton, Sharon Gomes (widow of Kenneth Gomes) of Clinton, William Zukoff Jr. of West Haven, Steve Tracey (Jacqueline) of East Haven and Michael Tracey (Michelle) of East Haven along with numerous nieces/nephews. Lauren was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: John Zukoff, Frank Zukoff and William Tracey Jr.
Lauren was married to John "Jack" for almost 35 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandma. Her greatest joy in life was her granddaughters. She loved spending time at home with a good crossword puzzle or coloring book. She was a good friend to everyone. Lauren, was always willing to help anyone that was in need. She had a heart of gold.
Mask wearing family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven. Burial will be private and the services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul
Funeral services provided by
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
