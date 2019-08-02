|
Wilson, Lauren
There may not be a perfect people, but there are perfect souls - Lauren Kehlenbach Wilson was one of those. Lauren, who left us too soon, died at her home in New Haven on Friday, July 26th, 2019. Born in New Haven June 12th, 1968 she was a true child of the Elm City - never straying too far. The daughter of Thomas and Katherine McGrath Kehlenbach of Madison, Lauren was a proud graduate of the Paier College of Art in Hamden, but it wasn't until she met Tim Wilson in 1996, that her life truly changed forever. Met and married in the same year, their love created their daughter, Grace. And in the years since, Lauren's love of her family has guided every choice she's made. An accomplished artist, Lauren literally painted the world with wit, charm - and most of all, COLOR. Through her company, Animate My Face, Lauren brought joy - and plenty of glitter - to the faces of children across Connecticut. But was her love of the creative, animals, her incredible laugh...her experiment with pink hair and her adoration of her daughter that so many will remember. Lauren loved deeply and devoured life in a way that changed everyone she met. The world shines far less brighter for her departure. Besides Tim and Gracie, Lauren is survived by her parents, but also, her four-legged "children," Nellie, Josie and Zilla. Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral service Wednesday morning at 11:00 in the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, and may call prior to the service from 10:00-11:00. Private burial will follow. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019