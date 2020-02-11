|
|
Schultz, Laurene (Coppola)
Laurene (Coppola) Schultz of Seymour passed away peacefully on February 10th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born on February 7th, 1948, daughter to the late Lawrence and Virginia D'Agosta Coppola and sister to late Mary Wiesniak. Laurene was the beloved wife of Anthony Schultz for 48 precious years. She leaves behind her loving children: Kathleen and Scott Lang of Seymour, CT; Brian and Anna Schultz of San Diego, CA; and Allison and Thomas Cunningham of Seymour, CT. She is survived by 6 cherished grandchildren: Tyler and Jacob Lang; Liliana and Brendan Schultz; Mia and Camden Cunningham. She also leaves behind a large family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, cousins and her "2nd sister" Diane Molleur. Laurene asked to thank all of her lifelong caregivers, doctors and medical staff in both CT and MA. A lifelong resident of Seymour, Laurene graduated from Seymour High School proudly having remained close with several of her classmates for whom they were affectionately referred to as the "66 Chicks". Laurene's priority was family - immediate and extended, as well as all the lifelong friends that have become a part of the Schultz Family. Laurene will be missed by so many she touched, and will be remembered for her love of life, her love for her family and her tremendously caring and giving nature. Throughout her cancer journey, Laurene was always looking for ways to help others. She was a volunteer with Reach to Recovery and was a member of the Circle of Friends at Griffin Hospital. She was also actively involved with the . Over the last 18 years, Laurene and her family and friends have taken part in the 's Annual Making Strides Walk for which she helped raised tens of thousands of dollars and successfully achieved "Pacesetter" status each year. In high school, Laurene was proud to crown the Statue of Mary - Children of Mary Solidarity. She was a communicant of Holy Rosary Church and a member of the Women's Rosary Guild. Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 14th, 2020 at the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME located at 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church, Father Salemi Drive, Ansonia (please meet directly at the church). Entombment will immediately follow at Mount St. Peter Mausoleum in Derby. Please feel free to wear pink to celebrate and honor Laurene and her courageous fight against breast cancer. Memorial contributions in memory of Laurene Schultz may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research and patient care, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or at www.dana-farber.org/gift. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 12, 2020