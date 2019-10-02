|
Fox, Lauretta Joyce
Lauretta Joyce Fox, 89, of New Haven passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Lauretta was born Oct. 1, 1929 in New Haven, daughter of the late William M. and Loretta Dwyer Fox. She was predeceased by a brother William M. Fox Jr. Surviving are a sister-in-law, Ann Fox of Bozeman, MT, a nephew James M. Fox (Ann) of Swampscott, MA, a niece Catherine A. Woods (Thomas) of Bozeman, MT and four grandnephews, James and William Fox and Kelton and Finnian Woods. A 1947 graduate of St. Mary Academy, Lauretta received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Albertus Magnus College, a Master of Science Degree from SCSU and a certificate of Advanced Study from Fairfield University. Prior to her retirement, she taught mathematics in New Haven for forty-seven years at both James Hillhouse and Wilbur Cross High Schools. She was a member and past president of the Catholic Charity League and a member of St. Mary's Chapter of the Lay Fraternities of St. Dominic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning, Oct. 5th at 10:00 in St. Joseph Church, 129 Edwards St., New Haven. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Her family will greet friends prior to the mass on Sat., Oct. 5th from 8:30 to 9:30 am at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 3, 2019