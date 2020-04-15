|
|
Miskowicz , Lauretta
Mrs. Lauretta Lauer Friers Miskowicz, 96, of Derby entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 14 in the Lord Chamberlain Rehab Center. She is the widow of Edward G. Friers and Stanley P. Miskowicz.
Born in Ansonia on June 17, 1923 daughter of John A. and Ida (Ouellette) Lauer. A communicant of the Church of the Assumption, Graduate of the Assumption School and the Ansonia High School. She was a driving instructor for 18 years with her late husband Edward at Safe Way Driving School. Then she worked for Amity Regional # 5 High School in the cafeteria and also as a custodian after that. Until her retirement she volunteered in the Senior Center of Shelton.
Survivors are 1 son Edward and his wife Sandra Friers of Durham, 1 daughter Deborah and her husband Dean Thompson of Terryville, 2 granddaughters Shirin and her husband Anthony Damiani and Briana Stobierski, 1 great-grandson Marz Damiani, 2 nieces Elizabeth Worthington and Margaret and her former husband George Hunt. She was predeceased by 1 daughter Barbara Friers Rigi, and 1 sister Lorraine Necio.
All services will be privately held today in Pine Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Assumption School in care of the Bennett Funeral Home, 91N. Cliff St., Ansonia, CT 06401.
In the future a memorial mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2020