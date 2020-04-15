New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1578
Resources
More Obituaries for Lauretta Miskowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lauretta Miskowicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lauretta Miskowicz Obituary
Miskowicz , Lauretta
Mrs. Lauretta Lauer Friers Miskowicz, 96, of Derby entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 14 in the Lord Chamberlain Rehab Center. She is the widow of Edward G. Friers and Stanley P. Miskowicz.
Born in Ansonia on June 17, 1923 daughter of John A. and Ida (Ouellette) Lauer. A communicant of the Church of the Assumption, Graduate of the Assumption School and the Ansonia High School. She was a driving instructor for 18 years with her late husband Edward at Safe Way Driving School. Then she worked for Amity Regional # 5 High School in the cafeteria and also as a custodian after that. Until her retirement she volunteered in the Senior Center of Shelton.
Survivors are 1 son Edward and his wife Sandra Friers of Durham, 1 daughter Deborah and her husband Dean Thompson of Terryville, 2 granddaughters Shirin and her husband Anthony Damiani and Briana Stobierski, 1 great-grandson Marz Damiani, 2 nieces Elizabeth Worthington and Margaret and her former husband George Hunt. She was predeceased by 1 daughter Barbara Friers Rigi, and 1 sister Lorraine Necio.
All services will be privately held today in Pine Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Assumption School in care of the Bennett Funeral Home, 91N. Cliff St., Ansonia, CT 06401.
In the future a memorial mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lauretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -