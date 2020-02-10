|
Cooper, Laurie
Laurie Ann Cooper, age 67, a lifetime Milford resident, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 in her home. Born on March 6, 1952 to the late Royce and Mary Clum, she will be remembered for dedication to her family and her beloved pets. Before retiring, she was the volunteer coordinator for the Milford Animal Shelter and also worked for many years at the Lydian Nursing Home and Brighton Gardens as a CNA. Laurie is survived by her beloved husband James Cooper, her son James Cooper Jr. of Milford, her daughter Melissa Cangiano and husband Anthony of East Haven and brother-in-law William Greensway and his children. Calling hours are Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. Interment will on Thursday, February 13th in Kings Highway Cemetery at 11 a.m. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 11, 2020