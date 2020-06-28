Laurie Ellen Harris
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laurie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harris, Laurie Ellen
Laurie Ellen Harris, 82, passed away in the early morning hours of June 17, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Laurie was married to the late Irving A. Harris for 36 years. She was the only child of the late Alexander MacArthur and Gracia Melia MacArthur. A longtime resident of Litchfield, and more recently of Madison, Laurie loved the ocean, animals and most of all, her grandsons. Laurie had a motto of "stray dogs, stray cats and stray kids Welcome" and therefore most of the neighborhood kids referred to her as "Ma." She was a very active and eccentric lady and could often be spotted walking her beloved dogs and cats on the beaches of Hammonasset or riding around her beach community with a maltese in the basket of her bicycle. She was hard to miss, as she dressed almost exclusively in orange. Laurie loved to knit and later took up painting as well. She was very crafty and creative and never drove past a good Church or Yard Sale. She loved watching UConn Basketball and St Louis Blues Hockey. Laurie was a retired nurse with the majority of her career spent working with children with special needs as well as in the mental health field in addition to working with senior citizens. Laurie is survived by her children Rachael Harris, Paul Harris, Kateri Harris, Douglas Harris and his wife Audra Hladik Harris, James Kip Langston and his wife Lisa Bailey Langston and two cherished grandsons, Timothy and David. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date to be determined, due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SNUGGLE Rescue Group via PayPal at snuggle_pets@yahoo.com or mailed to SNUGGLE Rescue Group, 6209 MidRivers Mall Dr., Ste 156, St. Peters, MO 63376. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shoreline Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
June 27, 2020
It was wonderful getting to know Laurie as her neighbor for the last year. What a wonderful woman, and what a tremendous loss for our community. She will be missed.
Frances Moore
Neighbor
June 26, 2020
I will always remember Laurie, as the aunt we called by her first name. Laurie was Laurie. A family historian and prolific writer and supporter of our Uncle Irv, in the pursuit of state and federal recognition of the Schaghticoke tribe. She helped me put together a presentation about the Connecticut Indians for a project I did in my Senior Year Government Class at Lauralton Hall in 1970.
She encouraged me to speak about the education and future of the Connecticut Indians to a committee hearing in the state legislature. She was a role model as a teacher and a nurse. She once told me after having just graduated from Endicott College, she was in the process of applying for a job as a teacher of special ed children. She got the job, I think, because when asked what piece of equipment was essential for the job, she answered, " a mop ". Later when Laurie continued her education and became a LPN, she was a role model to me. I, too, was a working mom, with kids, in the process of completing my RN. We both had in common, a nursing career working with the mentally ill and elderly population. Family was precious and dear to Laurie: creative, caring, and a real character at times. God love her. We are all blessed for having known Laurie Harris and having been part of her life.
Nancy Rosa
Family
June 24, 2020
Laurie, the time we spent will be forever memorable, the time you spent to helping out with my vail and decorations for my wedding at the pavilion on the beach, to knitting carter his first sweater, and sending him a purple monkey, I will cherish e every memory.. enjoy the after life and keep everyone going up there, with much love, you will be missed.
Sherry Robinson
Friend
June 24, 2020
My dear cousin Laurie. You have always been a special person. I wish we had seen each other more often. Will always remember your laugh ...made me smile. And your favorite color...orange.
Rest In Peace.
Love Heather
Heather Gromko
Family
June 23, 2020
Ive known Laurie since we were kids in Litchfield . A full of life person for sure. I loved visiting her family home on Bantam road where a beautiful peacock was in residence . I extend my sympathy to you all, May God Bless Laurie s soul and all of her family . Most sincerely , Doyle Finan


Doyle Finan
June 22, 2020
Dearest Laurie, I am going to miss your beautiful smile and your full of life laugh! I will miss your stories and your wit! You were a shining star and I will miss you deeply.
Rosemarie Sortito
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved