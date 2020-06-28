I will always remember Laurie, as the aunt we called by her first name. Laurie was Laurie. A family historian and prolific writer and supporter of our Uncle Irv, in the pursuit of state and federal recognition of the Schaghticoke tribe. She helped me put together a presentation about the Connecticut Indians for a project I did in my Senior Year Government Class at Lauralton Hall in 1970.

She encouraged me to speak about the education and future of the Connecticut Indians to a committee hearing in the state legislature. She was a role model as a teacher and a nurse. She once told me after having just graduated from Endicott College, she was in the process of applying for a job as a teacher of special ed children. She got the job, I think, because when asked what piece of equipment was essential for the job, she answered, " a mop ". Later when Laurie continued her education and became a LPN, she was a role model to me. I, too, was a working mom, with kids, in the process of completing my RN. We both had in common, a nursing career working with the mentally ill and elderly population. Family was precious and dear to Laurie: creative, caring, and a real character at times. God love her. We are all blessed for having known Laurie Harris and having been part of her life.

Nancy Rosa

