North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
Laurie Jean LaPorte


1955 - 2020
LaPORTE, LAURIE JEAN
Laurie Jean Salvati LaPorte, 64, of Northford, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Michael LaPorte. Laurie was born in New Haven on May 22, 1955 and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Elizabeth Wronki and Laura Vacaro. She was the owner of Laurie's Daycare for over 40 years. Laurie was always very caring and compassionate to all the children and their families, putting others before herself. Mother of Anthony (Patti) and Adam Salvati. Grandmother of Nicolas "Sonny", Gianni, Luciano and Delilah Salvati. Sister of Paul Conklin, Greg Conklin and Rosemary Guertin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will be conducted in the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10:30. Interment will follow in the All Saint's Mausoleum. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 3, 2020
