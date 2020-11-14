McElya , Lavoid J.November 3rd, 2020, Lavoid J. McElya was called home by God. He was a loving and devoted father of six daughters: Marquita McElya, Roshell McElya, Mary McElya, Jasmine McElya, Vivionna McElya, and Chelsea McElya. He was grandfather to four beautiful grandchildren and beloved father-in-law to his son-in-law. He was predeceased by his parents Westley and Anita McElya and his first wife Eva McElya. He was the youngest of several siblings. Lavoid graduated from North Haven High School in 1978. He worked for the State of Connecticut as a correctional officer and never shied away from hard work. He was one of a kind and was known by his affectionate nicknames "Chubby" and "Mac".His wake is 10:00 am and the funeral at 11:00 am on November 19th, 2020. Due to Covid-19, only 33 people will be allowed to attend the funeral. Services: McClam Funeral Chapel located at 95 Dixwell Ave New Haven, CT 06511. Funeral services in care of Keyes-Hallman Funeral Home Inc., 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511