Pol, Lawrence D. "Larry"

Lawrence D. "Larry" Pol, 60, of New Haven passed away suddenly March 22, 2019 at his home. Husband of the late Mary Ann O'Reilly. Father of Molly O'Reilly-Pol of Washington, DC, Thomas (Laura Lanigan) O'Reilly-Pol and Stephen O'Reilly-Pol all of Silver Spring, MD. Proud grandfather of Eve Stewart of Washington, DC. Cherished son of Elfo (Al) Pol of Orange and the late Anita DeMio Pol. Caring brother of Raymond Pol of Orange, Kenneth (Linda) Pol of Meriden, Andrew Pol of Milford, Michael (Laura) Pol of Onset, MA and Daniel (Laura Schumann) Pol of Washington, DC. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Larry was self-employed.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 11:00 in Holy Infant Church in Orange. Burial will be private. While there will be NO CALLING HOURS, all are welcome to join the family to share memories of Larry at the American Legion, 630 Grassy Hill Rd. in Orange, CT starting at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Orange Volunteer Fire Association. Sign Larry's guest book online at

www.portofuneralhomes.net Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 28, 2019