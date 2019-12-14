|
Fisher, Lawrence
Lawrence William Fisher, 70, of Branford passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 after a battle with Alzheimer's. The loving husband of Celeste Luppino Fisher, Larry was born Feb. 6, 1949 in Willimantic, CT to the late Charles W. and Ellen Uihlein Fisher.
After high school Larry volunteered to serve his country in the Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War, where he developed his passion for land surveying. He opened his surveying business on April fool's day 1984 and operated it until he retired in 2014 proudly working with many of his children over the years. He joined the Connecticut Association of Land Surveyors in 1979 serving as President from 1990-1992. He received the Surveyor of the Year award in 1995 and the Distinguished Surveyor Award in 1996, being only the second person to have received the honor at the time. He served as the Chairman of the Code Revision Committee that revised the standards of practice by which all Connecticut surveyors operate. The revisions were adopted by the CT State Legislature in 1996, an achievement he was very proud of.
Larry was also a valued member of the North Branford Volunteer Fire Department and the Riverside Volunteer Fire Department in East Haven. He was a lifelong member of Mansfield Grove Campers Association and was a member of the Branford Elks Club #1939, where he was honored with the Veteran of the Year Award in 2010 & 2011.
Besides his wife, he is survived by 6 children, Charles (Susan) Fisher, Kristen (John) Muller, Brandon (Christina) Fisher, Jennifer (Michael) Acquino, Amber (Frank) Zeoli, Lawrence W. Fisher II; seven grandchildren Felicia and Mikey Acquino, Sara, Emma & Ryan Muller, Katrina and Bobby Zeoli; a sister Martha E. Fisher and a brother Jeffrey C. (Kathleen) Fisher.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec 21, 2019, 12-4 p.m., at the Branford Elks, 158 South Montowese St, Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Branford Elks #1939 Poster Child Program, 158 S. Montowese St., Branford, CT 06405 or the Connecticut Association of Land Surveyors Scholarship Fund, 78 Beaver Road, Suite 2-1, Wethersfield, CT 06109.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 15, 2019