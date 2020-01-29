Home

Lawrence (Larry) Hayden

Lawrence (Larry) Hayden Obituary
Hayden, Lawrence (Larry)
Lawrence (Larry) Hayden, 63, of Seymour, beloved husband of Roberta (Robyn O'Brien) Hayden, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 after a short illness. Born on July 10, 1956 in Derby, he was the son of the late Richard Hayden and Lorraine Gildea Hayden Bennett; stepson of the late Edward Bennett. Larry grew up in Shelton and Ansonia, attended Emmett O'Brien Tech, and graduated from Ansonia High School in 1974. He held several jobs over the years, including working with his stepfather at Bennett Service Center in Ansonia. He later worked at Import Auto and the Farrell Corporation in Ansonia as well as TIE communications, formerly of Shelton, until losing his eyesight in 1981. In the mid-1980s, he became well-known in the Valley and New Haven areas as a Christian singer song writer, performing at many churches. He also wrote a special song, 'True Freedom' to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the American Methodism Camp Meeting. Larry is survived by his loving wife Robyn, and his two children; Kimberlee and her partner Scott Bodnar, Timothy and his wife Samantha Hayden. As well as his grandchildren, Kaylee, Maggie, Willow, Maddie, and Hunter. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Marian and Charles Burnett of Delray Beach, Florida; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held at a later date and contributions may be made to a Go Fund Me.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 30, 2020
