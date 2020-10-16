Lawrence Hoffman

Hoffman, Lawrence
Lawrence (Larry) Harold Hoffman passed away peacefully at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT on October 16, 2020. Born on October 27, 1929 in Brooklyn, N.Y. he was the son of the late Selma and Samuel Hoffman and brother of the late Hilliard Hoffman. Larry was the beloved husband of Deborah (Fellner) Hoffman, adoring father of Karen (Ira) Zeid, Judy (Howard) Goldberg and Shari Hoffman. He was the loving grandfather of Emily (Ben) Schimelman, Josh (Stephanie) Zeid and cherished great-grandfather of Gabriel and Laila Schimelman and Parker and Barrett Lawrence Zeid.
Larry was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. He and Debby married in 1955 and moved to New Haven in 1957 where they raised their family. Larry opened his own advertising agency (Lawrence Advertising) and became entrenched in the professional community. He became a member of the New Haven Advertising Club and served on its Board of Directors. He also joined the Sales Promotion Executive Association and became president of that organization. He then joined Probus Club, eventually serving as its president. Larry also served on the Board of Directors of Congregation B'nai Jacob in Woodbridge, CT and contributed artistically designing logos, programs, and flyers over the years. He was eventually honored with the Shem Tov (Crown of a Good Name) award, the synagogue's highest honor. In more recent years, Larry volunteered at Yale-New Haven Hospital visiting cardiac patients.
Larry will always be remembered for his love of Brooklyn, sports, storytelling, jokes, his warm, loving and lasting friendships, as well as his pride and joy in his family.
Donations may be made in his memory to Congregation B'nai Jacob, 75 Rimmon Road, Woodbridge, CT 06525 or to the Greater New Haven Probus Club.
Funeral Services are Strictly Private and are under the care of the Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven.