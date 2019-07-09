New Haven Register Obituaries
Lawrence Israel Medin


1944 - 2019
Lawrence Israel Medin Obituary
Medin, Lawrence Israel
Lawrence Israel Medin, 74, passed away July 8, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital in the company of his loving family. Mr. Medin was born in Waterbury, Connecticut, August 19, 1944, to Bernice Wolfovitz Medin and Lewis Nathan Medin. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Dalia Medin; four children, Allan Medin, Daniel Medin (Delphine), Karen Medin (Bentley), and Leemore Medin; five grandchildren; and three sisters, Brina Abrahams (Ron), Trudy Singer, and Harriet Beede (Evan). Medin served in the Navy as Yeoman on the USS Willis A. Lee from 1963-1968, then worked for the United States Department of Agriculture for the next four decades.
Funeral service will be held at Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Avenue in Hamden, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning (TODAY) July 10 with interment service to follow at Temple Beth Sholom Section of Walnut Grove Cemetery, 817 Old Colony Rd., Meriden. Memorial contributions may be made to Columbia Presbyterian Center for Advanced Lung Disease and Lung Transplantation, 622 W 168 St., New York, NY, 10032, or Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06517. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To sign an on line registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 10, 2019
