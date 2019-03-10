Agostini, Lawrence J.

Lawrence J. Agostini, age 87, of West Haven passed away on March 6, 2019. He was born in New Haven, son of the late Angelo and Fannie Spazini Agostini. Larry is survived by his children, Lawrence D. Agostini of West Haven and Debbie Agostini of East Haven, his grandchildren, Lauren, Lorraine, Alexis, Lawrence "Bubba" and Chris Agostini and Teddy Mayer, his great-grandchildren, Jase, Mitchel, Paisley, and Bryton, and his sister Nancy Baldwin of Guilford. He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Agostini. Larry was a US Army Korean War Veteran and was also an Iron Worker for Local 424 for 44 years, prior to his retirement.

The hours for visitation will be held on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Interment will be held on THURSDAY at 11:30 in St. Lawrence Cemetery, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the family. For online condolences please visit our website at

