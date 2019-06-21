Merrill Sr., Lawrence

Old Lyme- Lawrence M. Merrill Sr., 83, passed away at Connecticut Hospice in Branford on June 17, 2019. He was born on July 7, 1935 in Richmond, Maine, the son of Dorthea (Chetley) and Merle Merrill. He honorably served his country in the US Army as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean war. He married Kathern DeBowes on June 7, 1958 in New Haven, CT. Kathern Merrill predeceased him in 2006.

Mr. Merrill attended the University of New Haven where he earned an Associate degree in Criminal Justice. He served for many years in the CT State Police retiring as a Lieutenant. He was the Old Lyme Resident Trooper, Governers Security Trooper and the Commanding Officer of the Forensic Lab as well as Troops K, F, G and H.

He enjoyed singing and traveling with the choral group Cappella Cantorum. He loved spending time at his home in New Hampshire with his family and friends. He was an avid fisherman. He was a member of the Niantic Sportsman Club where he loved to target shoot. He enjoyed hunting with his son and grandsons.

Mr. Merrill is survived by his sister Beverly Jorgensen, son Lawrence Jr., three grandchildren Lawrence III, Lauren Elizabeth, and Mathew Hunter and great-grandson Jonathan Christopher Jr. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Ln., Old Lyme, CT. An interment will follow in Duck River Cemetery. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00p.m. in the funeral home. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for photos, tributes and directions. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Published in The New Haven Register on June 22, 2019