Varholak, Lawrence N.
Lawrence N. Varholak Sr., age 84, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Charlotte Feroleto Varholak, passed away on May 26, 2020 in his home after a long and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. Larry was born in Bridgeport on December 26, 1935 to the late John and Mary (Hudak) Varholak and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Harding High School class of 1953 and earned a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Bridgeport. He belonged to the Theta Sigma Fraternity. Early in his career, he was employed at Singer Manufacturing Company and Pitney Bowes, where he was awarded numerous patents most notable for the modern-day mail sorter. As his career matured, Larry was instrumental in the growth and success of Feroleto Steel Company and retired in 2000 as President of Operations. Larry had a generous and gregarious spirit and invested time with the youth through Indian Guides and as a Boy Scout Leader in the 1970s. Also, he dedicated his time and service with the National Guard from 1954 through 1963. He was an active church parishioner of St. John's Orthodox Church in Bridgeport, CT, and St. Pius X of Fairfield, CT. Larry loved his family dearly and was an incredible husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed carpentry, watching theater and sports, and being close to the ocean and nature. Larry's surviving family in addition to his wife of 63 years, include his devoted children, Lawrence N. Varholak Jr. and his wife Laurie of Southbury, Beth Ellyn Oronzo and her husband John of North Haven, Matthew Varholak of Wethersfield, Cheryl Prisco and her husband Richard of Boone, North Carolina, and Jonathan Varholak and his wife Joanna of Hingham, Massachusetts, 11 cherished grandchildren, Nicholas (Jessica), Eric (Jennifer) and Lauren Varholak, Natalie and Anjelia Oronzo, Michael (Helen) and Sophia Prisco, and Alexa, Ava, Jake and Jenna Varholak, a great-granddaughter, Kinsley, brother John Varholak and his wife Dee, sisters, Dorothy Macura and Mildred Varholak, and sister-in-law, Dorothy Varholak, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by his grandchildren, Nicole and Lawrence and brother, Edward. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family elected to hold a private service. The Adzima Funeral Home, Stratford, was entrusted with the funeral arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Larry's memory to The Jimmy Fund or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Lawrence N. Varholak Sr., age 84, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Charlotte Feroleto Varholak, passed away on May 26, 2020 in his home after a long and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. Larry was born in Bridgeport on December 26, 1935 to the late John and Mary (Hudak) Varholak and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Harding High School class of 1953 and earned a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Bridgeport. He belonged to the Theta Sigma Fraternity. Early in his career, he was employed at Singer Manufacturing Company and Pitney Bowes, where he was awarded numerous patents most notable for the modern-day mail sorter. As his career matured, Larry was instrumental in the growth and success of Feroleto Steel Company and retired in 2000 as President of Operations. Larry had a generous and gregarious spirit and invested time with the youth through Indian Guides and as a Boy Scout Leader in the 1970s. Also, he dedicated his time and service with the National Guard from 1954 through 1963. He was an active church parishioner of St. John's Orthodox Church in Bridgeport, CT, and St. Pius X of Fairfield, CT. Larry loved his family dearly and was an incredible husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed carpentry, watching theater and sports, and being close to the ocean and nature. Larry's surviving family in addition to his wife of 63 years, include his devoted children, Lawrence N. Varholak Jr. and his wife Laurie of Southbury, Beth Ellyn Oronzo and her husband John of North Haven, Matthew Varholak of Wethersfield, Cheryl Prisco and her husband Richard of Boone, North Carolina, and Jonathan Varholak and his wife Joanna of Hingham, Massachusetts, 11 cherished grandchildren, Nicholas (Jessica), Eric (Jennifer) and Lauren Varholak, Natalie and Anjelia Oronzo, Michael (Helen) and Sophia Prisco, and Alexa, Ava, Jake and Jenna Varholak, a great-granddaughter, Kinsley, brother John Varholak and his wife Dee, sisters, Dorothy Macura and Mildred Varholak, and sister-in-law, Dorothy Varholak, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by his grandchildren, Nicole and Lawrence and brother, Edward. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family elected to hold a private service. The Adzima Funeral Home, Stratford, was entrusted with the funeral arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Larry's memory to The Jimmy Fund or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 12, 2020.