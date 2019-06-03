Pitts, Lawrence

Lawrence Pitts, 97, of West Haven, beloved husband of the late Jean DeLaurentis Pitts passed away on May 31, 2019 in CT Hospice. Loving father of Jacqueline (Thomas) Smaga of Branford and Richard Pitts of West Haven. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and his dog Dudley. Brother of the late Ruby Nell Clark, A.J. Pitts Jr. and Lewis and Bonnie Rae Pitts. Lawrence was born in Tupelo, MS on November 30, 1921 son of the late A.J and Alma Yeager Pitts Sr. Prior to his retirement Lawrence was a machinist for U.S. Motors and Air-Vac Engineering Company.

Friends are invited to a graveside service on THURSDAY morning at 11:00 in St. Lawrence Cemetery located at 280 Derby Ave., West Haven. Please meet at the cemetery office at 10:45. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Haven Animal Shelter, 89 Mill Rd., North Haven, CT 06473. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Lawrence's guest book online at

www.portofuneralhomes.net Published in The New Haven Register on June 4, 2019