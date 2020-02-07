New Haven Register Obituaries
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ebenezer Chapel
50 Dwight St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Chapel
50 Dwight St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Rogers, Sr., Lawrence
Lawrence "Smokey" Rogers, Sr., age 86, of New Haven passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of 63 years to Marlyn Rogers. Born May 4, 1933 in Plainfield, NJ, the son of the late Bert and Elinor Rogers, the third of 10 children. He graduated from James H. Hillhouse in 1950 then enlisted and served as a paratrooper in the US Army during the Korean War, received an Honorable Discharge in 1953. He attended CT School of Electronics, worked in several capacities at Armstrong Rubber Company, Sikorsky Aircraft, BIC, NH Register and worked until age 85 at Schultz Electric as an Industrial Electrician. He was co-owner of Elm City Judo; taught Judo and Taekwondo for many years. In addition to his wife, Lawrence is survived by one brother, William (Helen) Rogers; one sister-in-law, Helena Rogers; one brother-in-law, Anderson Fain; nine children, Rebecca Myers of SC, Pam (Todd) Allen of KY, Christopher (Stacy) Rogers of NC, Linda Edwards, Lauren Rogers, Dawn (Ray) Providence, Marlyn Pollard, Lawrence Rogers, Jr., and Terrence Rogers all of CT, one goddaughter, Pam Huff; 33 grandchildren; a host of great-grands, great-great-grands, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was predeceased by one daughter Bonnie Dortche, eight siblings, Shirley Towles, Joanne Ross, Albert Rogers, Clara Rogers, George Rogers, Elinor Nelson, Betty Fain, Herbert Rogers.
A celebration of his life will take place Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ebenezer Chapel, 50 Dwight St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Wednesday at the church from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. Thank you to the staff of Milford Hospital, Yale NH St. Raphael's Campus and Whitney Manor for his care. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Rogers family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -